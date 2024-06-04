North Albion Collegiate Institute will reopen to students and staff on Tuesday morning following a shooting outside the school on Sunday night that left one man dead and four others wounded, the Toronto District School Board confirms.

The TDSB told CP24 that both the school, located near Mount Olive Drive and Kipling Avenue, and an on-site daycare will reopen after the facilities were shuttered on Monday in the wake of the weekend violence.

Police previously said a group of men were socializing outside the high school after playing soccer on Sunday afternoon when gunfire erupted shortly before 11 p.m.

A 61-year-old man was killed and four other men were shot. The victim has been identified by family as Delroy George Parks. Four other men were taken to hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds and one of the surviving victims suffered “serious, life-altering injuries,” police said Monday.

All of the victims are between the ages of 40 and 60, according to investigators.

Police are searching for two suspects who allegedly pulled up to the school in a newer-model pickup truck and fired dozens of shots at the group of about 15 to 20 men.

Police could not confirm if the men were targeted or the shooting was random.