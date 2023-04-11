A 37-year-old man from Richmond Hill has been charged with assault and mischief in connection with a suspected hate-motivated incident at a mosque in Markham.

The alleged incident happened on Sunday near Bayview and Proctor avenues, which is north of Steeles Avenue East.

York Regional Police said around 8:20 p.m. a male blocked the entrance to a mosque, exited a vehicle, and yelled derogatory slurs at worshippers.

They said that a crowd formed outside the mosque and that the suspect assaulted several people before driving away.

Police were advised of the incident on Monday shortly before 1 p.m.

Mohssen Bayani, 47, of Richmond Hill, was arrested on April 10 around 8 p.m. He has been charged with three counts of assault and one count of mischief under $5,000. Bayani was released from custody and is set to appear in court on May 17.

Investigators said they believe there are additional victims who have not yet come forward and are urging them to contact police.

It should be noted that police do not believe that this incident is connected to another similar occurrence at a different mosque in Markham on April 6.

In that case, a 28-year-old man allegedly shouted Islamophobic slurs and drove his vehicle directly at a worshipper at Islamic Society of Markham at 2900 Denison St., just east of Middlefield Road.

On April 7, police arrested Sharan Karunkaran and charged him with uttering threats, assault with a weapon, and dangerous driving.

That incident prompted mosque officials and Muslim community members to call on the Ford government to expedite the Our London Family Act, which the Ontario NDP introduced in the wake of a hate-motivated attack in London, Ont. that killed four members of a Muslim family almost two years ago. That bill has been sitting in committee since March 3, 2022.

They also want the federal government to expand the coverage of security expenses at places of worship.

Anyone with further information about this latest incident is urged to contact York Regional Police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7241, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.1800222tips.com.