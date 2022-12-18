

The Canadian Press





Ontario Provincial Police are probing a snowmobile crash near Bracebridge, Ontario, that left one male with serious injuries.

They say the incident occurred around noon on Saturday and involved the Motorized Snow Vehicle colliding with a parked vehicle on Beattie Lane.

Both the Bracebridge Fire Department and Muskoka Emergency Medical Services were called to the scene.

A 51-year-old male from Richmond Hill, Ontario, was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition -- but ultimately was airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and updates will be provided as they become available.