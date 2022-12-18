Richmond Hill man seriously injured in Muskoka snowmobile crash
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, December 18, 2022 6:45AM EST
Ontario Provincial Police are probing a snowmobile crash near Bracebridge, Ontario, that left one male with serious injuries.
They say the incident occurred around noon on Saturday and involved the Motorized Snow Vehicle colliding with a parked vehicle on Beattie Lane.
Both the Bracebridge Fire Department and Muskoka Emergency Medical Services were called to the scene.
A 51-year-old male from Richmond Hill, Ontario, was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition -- but ultimately was airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre.
Police say the investigation is ongoing and updates will be provided as they become available.