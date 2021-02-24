The mayor of Richmond Hill said Wednesday he is stepping away from his post indefinitely to deal with a medical issue as advised by his doctors.

Mayor Dave Barrow put forward an emergency motion during Wednesday's city council to authorize his medical leave of absence.

"I brought this motion forward because my doctors have recommended that I take some time off to deal with a medical issue. Because medical issues are a private matter, I'm not going to be talking about or taking any questions or answering anything on any specifics at this point in time," Barrow told council.

"I don't know how long I'll be away from the city at this time. So, I wanted to make sure that everything is in place."

The motion is required under the Municipal Act in case Barrow misses more than three months of council meetings.

Barrow was first elected as mayor of Richmond Hill in 2006.

Deputy Mayor Joe DiPaola will be acting mayor effective Thursday, and Councillor Godwin Chan will serve in Barrow's place at Regional Council.

"I am grateful for Council's support in granting me this leave," Barrow said in a statement.

"It troubles me to step away, even temporarily, as this pandemic continues to affect our community. However, the City remains in very capable hands."