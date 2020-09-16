

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A McDonald's restaurant in Richmond Hill has shut down for a deep cleaning after two of its employees were presumed to be infected with COVID-19 on Tuesday.

McDonald's Canada said the employees worked at its location at 420 Highway 7, east of Valleymeade Drive.

"All crew members who may have been in close contact with the employees have been asked to self-quarantine until further information is available," a company spokesperson said in a statement on Wednesday.

They say that any customers who visited the restaurant between Sept. 9 and 11 should follow public health advice, which includes self-monitoring for symptoms.

The company says the outlet has been closed for a "thorough cleaning and sanitization by a certified third party."