Torontonians heading to St. Patrick’s Day festivities on the night of March 17 will be able to hop on the King and Queen streetcars for free.

For the second consecutive year, Jameson Irish Whiskey has partnered with the city’s transit agency to offer free rides along the streetcar routes from 7 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. on St. Patrick’s Day.

The TTC says fare boxes and Presto card readers will be covered during that time frame. Riders connecting to other routes are required to pay the fare upon entering or boarding at the transfer point.

"The TTC is proud to partner with Jameson Irish Whiskey once again to offer safe, reliable service free of charge this St. Patrick's Day," TTC Chair Jaye Robinson said in a news release issued Tuesday.

"We hope customers will take advantage of the complimentary service and have a safe and fun celebration."