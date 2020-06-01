Rider severely injured in Lawrence Manor motorcycle crash
Published Monday, June 1, 2020 7:04PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, June 1, 2020 7:17PM EDT
A rider has been rushed to hospital with severe injuries after his motorcycle collided with a car in the Lawrence Manor area.
It happened at around 6:20 p.m. at Bathurst Street and Glencairn Avenue.
Toronto police said the rider was found semiconscious at the scene and was being rushed to hospital via emergency run.
He was transported with critical injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services said.
Roads are expected to be shut down in the area as police investigate the collision.
It’s not yet clear how the collision occurred.