Thousands of officers dressed in red serge marched in unison in a procession led by an RCMP pipe band, a hearse and riderless horse in the funeral for fallen RCMP Const. Shaelyn Yang.

The procession in Richmond, B.C., began underneath a large Canadian flag hung between two extended ladders from firefighting trucks, as civilians and firefighters in uniform, poppies pinned to their lapels, lined the streets to watch the march.

Yang, a 31-year-old mental health and homeless outreach officer, was stabbed to death two weeks ago while she and a City of Burnaby employee attempted to issue an eviction notice to a man who had been living in a tent at a local park.

Jongwon Ham is accused of first-degree murder in her death and is expected to return to a Vancouver court again today for remand.

Yang, who lived in Richmond, is being honoured by a regimental, or military-style, funeral in accordance with RCMP protocols for an officer who dies in the line of duty.

The RCMP said as many as 2,000 officers from B.C. and across Canada are joined in the procession by members of the Canada Border Services Agency, the Armed Forces, sheriffs, firefighters and B.C. Ambulance Service, while another 1,500 members will also attend the funeral.

Yang's family said in an earlier statement that they are "going through immense grief" but are grateful for the condolences and support they have received, issuing thanks to the RCMP for making the arrangements to formally honour her.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 2, 2022.