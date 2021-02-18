Travellers on four different trips on the Barrie GO line earlier this month are being urged to get tested for COVID-19 after a commuter screened positive for a variant of concern.

York Region Public Health says that the individual took a total of four trips between Rutherford Station and Union Station on Feb. 9 and Feb. 10.

While the individual wore a mask at the time and was asymptomatic, officials say that a public notification is “warranted” due to new provincial guidance around variants of concern.

Anyone who rode the following GO Train routes is being encourage to seek out a COVID-19 test, even if they are asymptomatic:

Boarded 7:33 a.m. Southbound from Rutherford Station to Union Station with arrival at approximately 8 a.m. on Feb. 9

Boarded 5:05 p.m. Northbound from Union Station to Rutherford station with arrival at approximately 5:40 p.m. on Feb. 9

Boarded 7:33 a.m. Southbound from Rutherford Station to Union Station with arrival at approximately 8 a.m. on Feb. 10

Boarded 5:05 p.m. Northbound from Union Station to Rutherford Station with arrival at approximately 5:40 p.m. on Feb. 10

Ontario has now confirmed 359 cases that involve COVID-19 variants but hundreds of additional cases have screened positive for a variant and are undergoing additional testing.

The head of Ontario’s science table has also suggested that the B.1.1.7 variant, which is believed to be at least 50 per cent more infections, will become the dominant strain in the province by March.

“In the past when you have activity around a person if it was old COVID you may have gotten away with it but with the new variants of concern the rate of transmission is so high,” Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams said during a briefing on Thursday.