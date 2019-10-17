

Lexy Benedict, CP24.com





A male rideshare driver has been arrested in connection with a sexual assault over the long weekend.

Police say a woman was in the area of Bloor Street West and Manning Avenue when she ordered a ride home from a ridesharing company in the early morning hours of Oct. 13.

After she was picked up, the driver allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Ghulam Qadir, 38, has been arrested and charged with sexual assault in connection with the case.

He is expected to appear in court at Old City Hall on Nov. 15.