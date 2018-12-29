Ringing in the New Year in Toronto: What’s open, what’s closed, and what’s on
Here is a look at what's happening in the city on New Year's Eve 2018 and what's open and closed on New Year's Day.
New Year’s Eve Events:
New Year’s Eve at Nathan Phillips Square
The free event runs from 8 p.m. to midnight and features a DJ skating party, live musical performances, and fireworks.
ROM New Year’s Eve Celebration
The ROM will be hosting a special dinner as well as a celebration with dancing, live bands, and a toast at midnight.
Las Vegastone New Year’s Eve Bash
The Gladstone Hotel is hosting a Vegas-themed celebration to ring in the New Year. The event starts at 9 p.m.
Open/ Closed:
New Year’s Eve:
- LCBO closes at 6 p.m. (or 8 p.m. at certain locations)
- Beer Store: Locations close at 6 p.m.
- TTC operates on a Sunday schedule and passengers can ride for free after 7 p.m. until 7 a.m. on New Year’s Day
- GO Transit offers free rides after 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and last train leaves Union Station at 3:23 a.m.
New Year’s Day:
- Tourist attractions open, including AGO, Casa Loma, CN Tower, ROM, Toronto Zoo
- Some malls are open including CF Toronto Eaton Centre, Square One, and CF Vaughan Mills
- Most banks and grocery stores are closed
- Many restaurants are open
- GO Transit operating on holiday schedule
- TTC running on a Sunday schedule