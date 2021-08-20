COVID-19 numbers spiked today in Ontario, Quebec as well as in the Northwest Territories.

Then the United States announced that they would keep their land border closed to Canadians for non-essential trips until September 21, the day after the federal election.

Those higher numbers are putting additional pressure on how the campaigns conduct themselves.

All the party leaders encourage Canadians to get jabbed but Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau does it the loudest and the most often.

Trudeau was in Winnipeg promising millions to improve ventilation in schools and businesses.

The big Liberal government commitment was to provide 10 sick days for federally-regulated workers.

Trudeau said the sick leave policy would be put in place in the first 100 days of a new Liberal government.

Then Trudeau lashed out at Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole’s policy of not mandating travelling Canadians to be vaccinated.

He called O’Toole “irresponsible” and “dangerous.” Trudeau was more forceful, more pointed, more direct insisting there is a “stark difference” between the Liberals and Conservatives on how to deal with pandemic realities.

Trudeau accused the Conservatives of “denying the science.”

Campaigning under “COVID rules” is limiting the leaders’ direct contact with voters.

With the cameras on during the photo opportunities the leaders’ slip ups on distance and mask rules are being monitored.

Today Trudeau dodged a question about whether he is adhering to the “safe distance” practices while campaigning.

With the Delta variant spreading that will be watched more and more carefully in the coming days and weeks of the campaign.

The Conservatives also had O’Toole start his day in Winnipeg.

O’Toole released what he called a “job surge plan” to create new jobs during the recovery from the pandemic.

O’Toole explained the plan this way, “It will pay up to 50 percent of the salary of new hires for 6 months when the wage subsidy program ends in October. We will cover 25 per cent of the salary of any net new hire with that support increasing up to a maximum of 50 per cent based on how long the new employee has been out of work.”

O’Toole said the Conservatives top priority is getting Canadians back to work with good jobs.

O’Toole said Trudeau “has no plan for the challenges our country has ahead of us.”

“I'm telling Canadians we have a plan,” he said.

O’Toole’s style today was again measured and cool.

Jagmeet Singh was anything but measured after his visit to the Cowessess First Nation in Saskatchewan.

Singh is the first leader to visit a First Nation during the campaign.

Singh was very emotional promising to fight for justice for the indigenous communities in Canada.

Singh was upfront saying he is using his visit to focus attention on the “crime of genocide” committed to indigenous peoples.

He demanded accountability and said the injustices must come to an end.

Singh fought back tears as he explained his feelings about the experience of visiting the recently found 751 unmarked graves at the Cowessess First Nation.

Singh also took issue with Trudeau’s sick leave announcement.

Singh pointed out that the NDP has demanded federally-regulated sick leave benefits for the past 18 months.

He charged that at the height of pandemic workers were forced to go to work with COVID and that Canadians died because there was no paid sick leave.

Singh called Trudeau’s announcement today “cynical politics at its worst” saying the sick leave announcement sounded “like some kind of present.” He called the Liberal campaign promise “frankly disgusting.”

Singh also defended the safety protocols he is following while campaigning.

He recognized that difficulties in adhering to the safety standards and said the NDP are making every effort to meet the requirements needed during the pandemic.

Singh refused to comment on the other campaigns.

No surprise but week one was polite by campaign standards.

Trudeau’s majority gamble is anything but a sure thing. In this short campaign look for tougher words and more emotion next week as all the parties ratchet up their bids for your vote.