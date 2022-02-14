Temperatures dropped Monday morning in Toronto to nearly -30 with wind chill and Environment Canada is warning there is a risk of frostbite.

Despite the sunny weather, the city remains under an extreme cold weather warning, with it feeling like -28 in the early hours of the day. The temperature is expected to eventually rise to -8 C.

With the wind chill, the temperature is expected to feel like -11.

Environment Canada said there is a risk of frostbite as a “period of very cold wind chills continues.”

“Watch for cold related symptoms: shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes,” the weather agency said in a statement while urging residents do dress warmly with lots of layers.

The temperature is expected to drop again overnight, feeling like -19 C with the wind chill. Environment Canada is forecasting a 30 per cent chance of flurries both overnight and on Tuesday morning.

By Wednesday, Torontonians could see temperatures rise above zero, but the warmer weather could come with rain. There is a 60 per cent chance of showers mid-week.