

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Public rituals across the country, including one by Toronto’s waterfront, were held on Thursday night in honour of a 24-year-old Scarborough woman killed in a plane crash in Ethiopia over the weekend.

Mourners gathered at Inukshuk Park, holding candles and flowers, to watch the sunset and remember Danielle Moore, known as “Miss. Incredible” to family and friends.

Friends of the 24-year-old organized the cross-Canada rituals, which were all held by bodies of water.

Danielle Moore was headed to Nairobi for an environmental conference as a United Nations ambassador for Canada when the aircraft she was on crashed six minutes after taking off from Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia.

All 157 passengers and crews members aboard the plane were killed in the incident.

Danielle Moore was one of 18 Canadian victims.

She grew up in Scarborough before moving to Halifax to study marine biology at Dalhousie University. After completing her studies, Moore lived in different parts of Canada teaching under-privileged children about environmental concerns, including northern Ontario, Nunavut and northern B.C. She then relocated to Manitoba where she continued to work with kids in Indigenous communities, teaching them about coding and robotics.

Moore was supposed to begin school again at the University of Ottawa in September to become a teacher.

Speaking with CTV News Toronto on Wednesday afternoon, Moore’s parents said their daughter, who they called “Miss. Incredible,” accomplished so much in her short life.

“She touched many hearts, many lives in this world, trying to change the environment, change peoples’ thinking about how to treat people and the environment – big changes in the world that she wanted to bring,” her father, Chris Moore, said.

Her mother, Clariss Moore, said if she lives to be 100 years old she would have done nothing compared to what her daughter did in her 24 years.