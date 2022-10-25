The owner of a Riverside craft brewery has started a petition after he says that he was forced to close a popular patio months ahead of schedule due to the planned revival of some zoning regulations that were relaxed earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city, however, says that the decision to order the removal of the brewery's patio has nothing to do with the planned phase-out of some of its pandemic programs for restaurants and is strictly because the brewery lacks a “valid business licence.”

The Saulter Street Brewery, located just south of Queen Street East near Broadview Avenue, put up a patio in their parking lot and around the side of their building after the COVID-19 pandemic hit, in order to continue operating while non-essential indoor spaces were ordered to close.

Brewery owner John Sterling says they were able to do so because the city loosened its zoning bylaws at the time.

“When COVID happened, they loosened the zoning regulations. Now they've reverted back and the zoning inspector came out here and said you’ve got two weeks to close up your patio. So it's kind of lousy because we're not harming any neighbours and we're quiet,” said Sterling.

“The pandemic’s not over so this patio being closed for us, even though it’s getting chillier now, it’s taken a dent out of our sales and I think it’s unnecessary.”

Sterling says that because his patio was put up on private property, it isn’t a part of the CaféTO program, which was created by the City of Toronto to provide restaurants and bars with the opportunity to expand their outdoor dining spaces.

Sterling added that when the patio was initially erected two years ago, it met all regulations and was deemed to be safe for use.

“We just take ropes and we rope it out. It’s insured and we've had fire inspection look at it. We also do it on the side of the building on a private road but it's wide enough for a fire truck to fit through so there's no safety issues and nothing's happened over the last two years,” Sterling said.

The City of Toronto says that it enacted temporary use bylaws in response to the COVID-19 pandemic that allowed for expanded outdoor dinning for patios on private property, which included larger patio areas than would normally be permitted.

Those temporary-use bylaws won’t expire until December 31, 2023, giving operators another summer season with the flexibility to operate expanded patios, the city said in a statement to CP24.

But the city says that the brewery does not currently have the valid business license required to operate the patio, which prevents the brewery from taking advantage of the temporary-use bylaws that remain in place.

“The location of the patio at Saulter Street Brewery did not comply with the minimum setback requirement of 30 metres from a residential zone in the Zoning Bylaw. The City had issued a Notice of Violation and the patio was removed to comply with the bylaw,” the city said.

Sterling says he’s in the process of applying for a permanent patio which he hopes can be up and running by next spring, but says he wants to keep the patio open this season until the end of the year, because his sales will suffer without it.

For that reason, he is asking the city to reconsider its decision.

“Patios can go into early December. We put heaters along the side and you can keep it open later into the season. My gut tells me, with the patio being cut, we’re going to lose 20 – 30 per cent of revenue,” said Sterling.

Sterling added that his clients include local bars and restaurants, many of which went under during the pandemic, causing a large decrease in sales.

As of today, the brewery’s petition to have their patio reinstated has garnered 441 signatures on Facebook.