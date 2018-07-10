

Web Staff , CP24.com





The Honda Indy returns to Toronto this weekend and starting this week, road closures will be in place downtown for the annual event.

Beginning at noon on Wednesday, the southbound lanes of Strachan Avenue will be closed from Fleet Street to Lake Shore Boulevard West.

At 8 p.m. Wednesday, Lake Shore Boulevard West will be shut down from Strachan Avenue to British Columbia Drive.

The area will be closed for the remainder of the weekend and will reopen at 11 p.m. on Sunday.

Police are reminding motorists to expect “significant” delays in the area and drivers are urged to plan alternate routes.

Public transit is the best option for those who want to watch the event this weekend, police advise.

The TTC and GO Transit will be providing additional service to Exhibition Place this weekend.