

Web staff , CP24.com





A portion of Queen Street East will be alive with music for the final weekend of the Beaches International Jazz Festival but it may things a little more challenging for drivers.

Queen Street East will be fully closed to traffic from Woodbine to Beech avenues from 6 p.m. until midnight, beginning tonight and going through Saturday night.

During the closures TTC streetcars will be on diversion, though modified bus service will be maintained along Woodbine Avenue and Main Street.

Kenilworth, Kippendavie, Hambley, Hartford and Herbert avenues will also be changed to two-way streets to accommodate the displaced traffic.

“Vehicles in the area may experience traffic delays during the event and are advised to consider alternate routes,” the city said in a press release.

The Beaches International Jazz Festival is now in its 31st year.

Dozens of musical acts are expected to perform on temporary stages set up on Queen Street East this weekend to close the festival. The performances will run from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.