The Ontario Honda Dealers Indy is making its return to the streets of Toronto this weekend and drivers can expect road closures related to the race as of Wednesday.

Toronto police say that the westbound lanes of Lake Shore Boulevard West will be closed from Strachan Avenue to British Columbia Drive beginning at 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

The southbound lanes of Strachan Avenue will be closed from Fleet Street to Lake Shore Boulevard West as of 12 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police are warning drivers to expected “significant delays” in the area as a result of the “extensive road closures.”

“Anyone attending the Honda Indy should take public transit, and both the TTC and GO Transit will provide increased service to Exhibition Place,” a news release issued on Monday notes.

Christian Lundgaard won last year’s Indy along a 2.874 kilometre course travelling through Toronto’s Exhibition Place and along a stretch of Lake Shore Boulevard West.

This year’s race is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Sunday but there are also events scheduled for Friday and Saturday.

The road closures will remain in effect until 11 p.m. on Sunday.