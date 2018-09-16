

Web Staff , CP24.com





Here is a list of road closures for Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018:

Open Streets Toronto:

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the following roads will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.:

-Bloor Street will be closed between Montrose Avenue and Sherbourne Avenue

-Yonge Street will be closed between Davenport Avenue and Queen Street

The Polish Festival:

Roncesvalles Avenue will be closed between Grafton Avenue and Boustead Avenue until midnight for the festival.

The Ukranian Festival and Parade:

Bloor Street West will be closed from Jane Street and Runnymede Road for the event.

Terry Fox Run:

Numerous runs will be taking place for the annual fundraiser across Toronto today.