Here is a list of road closures in the city for Sept. 8- Sept. 9, 2018:

Taste of the Kingsway festival:

A portion of Bloor Street West between Prince Edward Drive and Montgomery Road will be closed from Friday to Sunday for the annual event.

Northbound and southbound traffic will remain open on Royal York Road during festival hours.

TIFF:

A section of King Street between Spadina and University avenues will be closed until Monday for the annual film festival. Streetcars will divert as a result of the closure.

Cabbagetown Festival:

Parliament Street will be closed from Gerrard Street East to Wellesley Street East and Carlton Street will be closed from Ontario Street to Parliament Street from 6 a.m. on Saturday to 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Canadian 5K Championship Run:

There will be a series of road closures as the race moves from the starting line at Bay Street and Scollard Street to the finish line at Davenport Road, just south of New Street. The run begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday and the B&O Yorkville 5K Charity Run will start at 9:45 a.m.

Jesus in the City parade:

The parade, which will start at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, will closed Queen’s Park Crescent East between College Street and Bloor Street West from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m.

The parade will run northbound on Queen’s Park Crescent East, eastbound on Bloor Street West, southbound on Yonge Street, westbound on College Street, and northbound on Queen’s Park Crescent East.

The Running Room’s 8th annual 5K run:

Road closures begin at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday and the race starts and ends at St. Clair Avenue West and Wells Hill Park.