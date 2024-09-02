Thousands of people are expected to take part in the annual Labour Day Parade in downtown Toronto Monday.

A number of major road closures are in effect around the downtown core, starting at 7 a.m., in order to accommodate the parade.

Traffic diversions and delays are expected to be in effect from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Police are advising motorists to be aware of the closures in order to plan around them or to take public transit wherever possible.

The parade is expected to form around Queen Street West and University Avenue and proceed west on Queen Street before turning south on Dufferin Street and ending at the CNE grounds.

The following road closures will be in effect in order to accommodate the parade:

University Avenue from Adelaide Street West to Dundas Street West

Armoury Street from University Avenue to Chestnut Street

Centre Avenue from Armoury Street to Dundas Street West

Queen Street West from Bay Street to Dufferin Street

York Street from Queen Street West to Richmond Street West

Dufferin Street from Queen Street West to CNE Entrance



The TTC says a number of route diversions will also be in place in order to accommodate the parade. They include changes to the 29 Dufferin bus, the 504 King route, the 63 Ossington route, and the 501A and 501B routes.