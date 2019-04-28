

Web Staff, CP24.com





The annual Khalsa Day Parade will take place in downtown Toronto Sunday and a number of road closures will be in effect to accommodate the event. The parade starts at The Better Living Centre at Exhibition Place and then proceeds to Nathan Phillips Square. The parade gets underway at 1 p.m. and is expected to finish at Nathan Phillips Square at around 3:30 p.m.

Toronto police say the following rolling road closures will be in effect for most of the day:

- Ontario Drive will be fully closed

- The eastbound lanes of Lake Shore Boulevard West will be completely closed from Ontario Drive to York Street

- York Street will be completely closed

- The northbound lanes of University Avenue will be closed to Dundas Street

- Armoury Street will be fully closed

- Queen Street West will be partially closed near Bay Street

- Front Street West will be partially closed at Bay Street