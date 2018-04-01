

Codi Wilson , CP24.com





A number of road closures will be in place in the Beaches today for the annual Beaches Easter Parade.

The parade begins at 2 p.m. at Queen Street East and Munro Park Avenue and will continue along Queen Street and Woodbine Avenue.

The following roads will be closed for the parade:

Starting at 10 a.m., Queen Street East will be closed from Munroe Park Avenue to Fallingbrook Road.

Nursewood Road will also be closed from Queen Street East to #24 Nursewood Road starting at 11 a.m.

From 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Queen Street East will be closed from Fallingbrook Road to Woodbine Avenue.

From 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Woodbine Avenue will be closed from Queen Street East to Lake Shore Boulevard East, and Lake Shore Boulevard East will be closed from Coxwell Avenue to Woodbine Avenue.

Police are reminding motorists to expect delays in the area.

The TTC will also be rerouting bus and streetcar service during the event.