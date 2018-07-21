

Web Staff , CP24.com





A number of road closures will be in place for various events this weekend, including the BIG on Bloor Festival and the Toronto Triathlon Festival.

Junior Carnival Parade and Family Day Event:

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, McLevin Avenue will be closed from Sewells Road to Neilson Road and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Neilson Road will be shut down from McLevin Avenue to Finch Avenue.

BIG on Bloor:

From 6 a.m. Saturday to 11 a.m. on Sunday, the following road closures will be in place for the festival:

- Russett Avenue, from Bloor Street West, north to the alleyway

- Pauline Avenue, from Bloor Street West, north to the alleyway

- Brock Avenue, from Bloor Street West, north to the alleyway, south to Croatia Street

- Margueretta Avenue, from Bloor Street West, north to the alleyway, south to the alleyway

- Emerson Avenue, from Bloor Street West, north to the alleyway

- St. Clarens Avenue, from Bloor Street West, north to the alleyway, south to the alleyway

Toronto Triathlon Festival:

From 2 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Sunday, the eastbound Gardiner Expressway will be shut down from Lake Shore Boulevard West to the Don Valley Parkway. The northbound Don Valley Parkway will also be closed from the Gardiner Expressway to Eglinton Avenue. The eastbound curb lane of Lake Shore Boulevard West will be shut down from Windermere Avenue to Remembrance Drive.