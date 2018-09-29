

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Parts of Toronto will be transformed into an art-installation tonight as the city’s annual Nuit Blanche festival takes place.

The all-night arts festival is scheduled to begin at sunset and will last until sunrise on Sunday morning.

This year’s festival, the 13th annual edition, will feature a total of 75 different installations spread across six different neighbourhoods.

Though the bulk of exhibits are located downtown, there will also be a number of them in and around the Scarborough Civic Centre and within various Scarborough RT stations.

Here is a rundown of everything you need to know:

Road closures

Numerous road closures will go into effect at 8 a.m. or 4 p.m. on Saturday to allow for the set-up of some of the exhibits. The roads will then remain closed until 11 a.m. on Sunday. Here is a list:

Bay Street from Richmond Street West to Dundas Street West (8 a.m.)

Hagerman Street from Elizabeth Street to Bay Street (8 a.m.)

Elizabeth Street from Foster Place to Hagerman Street (8 a.m.)

Albert Street from Bay Street to James Street (8 a.m.)

James Street from Queen Street West to Albert Street (8 a.m.)

Temperance Street from Bay Street to 30m west of Bay Street (8 a.m.)

Dundas Square Street from Yonge Street and O'Keefe Lane (8 a.m.)

Borough Drive between Brian Harrison Way and Town Centre Court (8 a.m.)

Queen Street West from Yonge Street to University Avenue (4 p.m.)

York Street from Richmond Street West to Queen Street West (4 p.m.)

Public transit

The subway will be running all night to accommodate festival-goers. Service on Lines 1,2 and 3 will run every 10 to 15 minutes between 1:30 a.m. and the regular resumption of full service at 8 a.m. Service on Line 4, however, will operate according to its normal Saturday night and Sunday morning schedules.

Meanwhile, the TTC says that its blue night service on the 300 Bloor-Danforth and 320 Yonge routes will still run all night as scheduled.

The TTC also says that there will be no fares for riders at any Line 3 station so that everyone is able to check out art installations that will be located inside those stations.

There will be some diversions on surface routes due to road closures. Those routes are as follows:

6 Bay bus

5 Avenue Road bus

94 Wellesley bus

505 Dundas streetcar

506 Carlton streetcar

300 Bloor-Danforth bus

501 and 301 Queen streetcars

Weather

There will be clear skies tonight but you might want to bring a sweater. The forecast suggests that the temperature should be 12 C with the event gets underway at around 7 p.m. but it will drop to a low of 8 C by 1 a.m.