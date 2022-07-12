Residents evacuated from two downtown condominiums after "high-pressure" gas line in downtown Toronto was damaged are now home safe and sound.

Around 10 a.m. Tuesday, construction workers struck and severed a large gas pipe near Blue Jays Way and Wellington Street.

The affected line, which Toronto police said was “blown,” is located in a laneway behind a restaurant and supplies natural gas to an under-construction building.

No injuries were reported.

As a precautionary measure, 300 or so occupants of two residential buildings at 250 and 270 Wellington streets were evacuated, Toronto fire told CP24. The TTC brought in buses to provide shelter for those directly affected.

Toronto fire also advised residents of other buildings in the immediate area to “shelter in place.”

Further, police restricted access to roads in the vicinity of the leak for about an hour.

Crews from Enbridge have now repaired the leak, which Toronto fire said didn't "appear to be gas leaking into surrounding buildings.”

The scene was cleared shortly after 11 a.m.