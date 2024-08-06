Roads reopen after demonstration shuts down section of Jarvis Street
Toronto police cruisers are seen at Lower Jarvis Street and Lake Shore Boulevard on Tuesday, Aug.6, 2024.
Roads have reopened along Jarvis Street this morning after a demonstration shut down lanes of traffic near the Gardiner Expressway.
Police said about 40 people marched along Jarvis Street, closing both the northbound and southbound lanes near Lake Shore Boulevard.
Paramedics confirmed that they were called to the area for reports of a pedestrian struck but no one was transported to hospital.