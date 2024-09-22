Roads have reopened near Union Station following a suspicious package investigation on Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened near Bay and Front streets.

Toronto police said they were called to that area at 2:21 p.m.

The explosive devices unit was called to the scene and determined that there is no risk to public safety, Toronto Police Service said in a follow-up post on X.

No injuries were reported.

Initially, police shut down pedestrian traffic in both directions on the west side of Bay Street. They then closed the streets in both directions to vehicles.