

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Two suspects are in custody and facing robbery charges after a high-risk takedown in Whitby, Durham Regional Police say.

Investigators say a robbery was reported at a Rogers store near Highway 2 and Green Road in Bowmanville shortly before 9 p.m.

The store, police say, was open at the time and customers were inside.

According to police, a lone male suspect walked into the store wearing a ski mask and took off with a number of cellphones.

He fled the area on foot but officers tracked down a suspect vehicle near the area of Highway 401 and Thickson Road.

After what police described as a “high-risk takedown,” two suspects, who are believed to be between 20 and 30 years old, were taken into custody just after 10 p.m.

They will be facing robbery charges, police confirm.

No injuries were reported.