

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police say a pair of suspects dubbed the “U-Haul Bandits” have been arrested and charged in connection with string of robberies Toronto in December.

The first robbery, police say, occurred on the afternoon of Dec. 7 near Danforth and Woodbine avenues.

Police allege a woman walked into a store in the area and placed a number of items into a basket. Police say the woman walked out of the store without paying and produced a knife when confronted by a store manager.

She allegedly fled the area with a man in a stolen U-Haul truck.

On the evening of Tuesday, Dec. 11, police say the woman again stole items from a store near Danforth and Coxwell avenues and produced a knife when stopped by a store supervisor. According to authorities, she fled in a stolen U-Haul.

At around 9:15 p.m. on Dec. 22, police say the woman walked into a store near Lansdowne Avenue and Dupont Street and asked an employee for access to a locked display case.

The suspect, police say, tried to leave the store without paying and when she was approached by an employee, she once again brandished a knife.

The last robbery allegedly occurred on Dec. 20 near Ellesmere and Neilson roads.

The woman, police say, filled a basket with merchandise while a man waited near the exit.

Authorities allege that when she was stopped by a store employee, the man confronted the staff members with a knife.

Both the male and female suspects allegedly fled in a stolen U-Haul.

On Dec. 31, two people were arrested in connection with all five robberies.

Jenna Feero, 25, and Anthony Crehore, 27, have been charged with robbery with an offensive weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon, possession of property obtained by crime, and several counts of failing to comply with probation.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected.