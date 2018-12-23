

The Canadian Press





MILTON, Ont. -- Police say a man has died in hospital more than a week after a single-vehicle crash in Milton, Ont.

Halton regional police say the collision happened at around 4 p.m. on Dec. 14, when a pickup truck travelled off the road.

They say the driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital after the crash, and he was pronounced dead on Sunday.

Police have identified him as a 77-year-old man from Rockwood, Ont.

They say the cause of the crash is still under investigation.