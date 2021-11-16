Rogers Communications says it has replaced CEO Joe Natale following a bitter Rogers family dispute over control of the company.

The company says Tony Staffieri has been appointed Interim president and CEO in the meantime.

“On behalf of the Rogers family, the Board and our 24,000 team members across the country, I thank Joe for his leadership and contributions to our company, including paving the way for our future together with Shaw,” Rogers Communications Chair Edward Rogers said in a statement. “While Joe is moving on, we have an experienced interim CEO and leadership team who will continue to focus on the business, return to stability, and closing our transformational merger with Shaw.”

Edward Rogers had been fighting his mother and sisters for control of the company after an earlier attempt at booting Natale. He recently won a key decision from a B.C. court that sided with him in his assertion that he had the right to replace Rogers board members as chair of the family trust that controls the company.

In a statement, Loretta, Martha and Melinda Rogers said they are “very disappointed” in the move.

“The three of us voted against this misguided decision, which creates great uncertainty for RCI and its employees, customers, sports fans and shareholders, not to mention the Shaw transaction,” the statement read. “This is simply another instance in which Edward has placed his desire for unchecked control over RCI ahead of basic good governance and responsible corporate stewardship.”

