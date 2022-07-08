Rogers says it is "making progress" on fixing a massive outage to phone, internet, and debit payments across Canada and has apologized for letting customers down.

The communications company still won't say what caused their service to go down on Friday, nor would they say when it will be back up and running.

"Our technical teams are working to restore our services alongside our global technology partners, and are making progress," the company said in a statement just after 3 p.m. on Friday.

"We know how much you rely on our networks. Today we have let you down. We are working to make this right as quickly as we can."

Users have been unable to access the internet, make phone calls and or access cable television from regions across the country, although a majority of outage reports are in southern Ontario.

We know how important it is for our customers to stay connected. We are aware of issues currently affecting our networks and our teams are fully engaged to resolve the issue as soon as possible. We will continue to keep you updated as we have more information to share. — RogersHelps (@RogersHelps) July 8, 2022

When is Rogers going to be fixed?

There have been widespread implications of the outage in Ontario, including for people trying to call 911.

Multiple police departments said Friday morning that people may have trouble accessing emergency services over the phone.

Metrolinx has also warned customers that GO Transit tickets can't be purchased using debit or credit payments.

Toronto concert venues are urging patrons to print out physical copies of tickets because many virtual ticket reading applications are out of service due to the outage.

Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children said the outage is causing disruptions with their virtual appointment system, stating impacted patients would be contacted to rebook appointments.

Scarborough Health Network in Toronto is asking all physicians and staff who are currently on call to come in for their shift until the disruption is solved. Many users have taken to social media to source information on the situation.

In April 2021, Rogers experienced a country-wide outage that saw many unable to place calls, send text messages, or access their internet browers. The communications company attributed this outage to a software issue.

In a tweet Friday morning, Bell said their customers may be experiencing issues while trying to call or text Rogers customers.

"The Bell network is operational and calls and texts between Bell customers or to other providers are not impacted," the company said. CP24 is a division of Bell Media.

Telus issued a similar statement, tweeting "The network outage affecting Rogers customers is not impacting TELUS Internet, home phone or wireless infrastructure."

Interac said in a statement that the outage has also affected its online services.

"There is currently a nationwide communications outage with a network provider which is impacting the availability of INTERAC services," Interac said on Friday.

