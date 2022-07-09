

The Canadian Press





Rogers Communications says it has restored mobile and internet service for the vast majority of customers after a widespread network outage affected many and caused trouble for 9-1-1 services and debit transactions.

The Toronto-based telecommunications company says some customers may experience delays in regaining full service as its network comes back online and traffic volumes return to normal.

In a statement posted to the company's social media channels, Rogers apologized for the disruption the outage has caused to its customers and said it will be proactively crediting all customers.

The company says its technical teams continue to work hard to ensure that the remaining customers impacted by the outage are back online as quickly as possible.

Tony Staffieri, chief executive and president of Rogers, said in an open letter that the company apologizes for the service interruption but offered no explanation for the outage or how many customers were affected.

Staffieri says Rogers is committed to understanding the cause and would make changes to meet and exceed expectations in the future.

The outage began early yesterday morning and stretched into the evening, pushing businesses and organizations to notify customers that their operations were being affected by Rogers and that delays and service interruptions should be expected.