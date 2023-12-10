Rolling road closures, one person arrested at demonstration in Toronto
Protestors can be seen outside TPS 52 Division in downtown Toronto. Steve Ryan/CP24
Published Sunday, December 10, 2023 4:14PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, December 10, 2023 4:33PM EST
Police said one person was arrested for assaulting a police officer in the midst of a pro-Palestinian demonstration that started outside the U.S. Consulate in Toronto.
On Sunday afternoon police said that “a large group” of demonstrators is marching throughout the city.
- a large group of demonstrators are marching throughout the city
- Yonge St & Dundas St is currently closed
- there will be rolling road closures throughout the downtown core
- expect delays in the area#GO2839284
The intersection of Yonge and Dundas streets is currently closed, with rolling road closures expected throughout the downtown core.