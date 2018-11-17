Rollover on Hamilton highway sends man to hospital with life-threatening injuries
A vehicle involved in a rollover on the Lincoln Alexander Parkway in Hamilton early Saturday morning is shown.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Saturday, November 17, 2018 7:13AM EST
Last Updated Saturday, November 17, 2018 8:21AM EST
A man was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after a rollover on the Lincoln Alexander Parkway in Hamilton early Saturday morning.
The collision occurred in the eastbound lanes of the highway near Upper James Street at around 2:30 a.m.
Paramedics say that the victim is believed to be in his 40s.
The circumstances surrounding the rollover remain unclear.