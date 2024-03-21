The Royal Ontario Museum will be offering free admission to all exhibits this weekend in honour of its 110th anniversary.

In a news release, the ROM said guests can access the entire museum for free on March 23 and March 24 from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

No tickets are needed but the ROM noted that “due to the anticipated number of visitors” coupled with “building capacity limits,” longer than normal wait times for entry should be expected.

All guests must enter through the Weston Entrance along Queen’s Park.

“Included during this anniversary weekend is free admission to the special exhibitions Death: Life’s Greatest Mystery and Wildlife Photographer of the Year,” the news release read.