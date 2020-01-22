

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - A rookie MP from Ontario says he's going to enter the Conservative leadership race.

Derek Sloan made the jump from the private sector into politics in the last election, winning the Liberal-held riding of Hastings-Lennox and Addington.

Now he says he's going to run for the party's top job because he wants to see bold policy discussions.

Sloan is the second Conservative MP to officially declare they'll enter the race; the other, Marilyn Gladu, is also from Ontario.

Two other sitting MPs, Pierre Poilievre and Erin O'Toole have also strongly signalled they will run, though have yet to formally announce.

Conservative party members will elect a new leader on June 27.