The roommate of a man who died after being found unconscious at a residential care facility in Hamilton over the weekend has been charged with second-degree murder, say police.

Paramedics were called to the private group home at 36 Queen St. S., near Main Street South, on Aug. 3 at about 9:30 p.m. for a medical incident.

There, first responders found 46-year-old David Fugler unconscious in his room.

He was taken to Hamilton General Hospital where he died of his injuries at around 3 a.m. the following morning, Sgt. Sara Beck, of Hamilton Police Service’s (HPS) Homicide Unit, said during a Wednesday morning news conference.

She said that Fugler, who is Hamilton’s sixth murder victim of the year, died as a result of an altercation. She declined to provide further comment on the injuries sustained as well as the circumstances of the incident.

“There was nothing to indicate that there was an issue prior to this happening,” said Beck, who did not clarify if a weapon was used in the interaction, but said that firearms were not a factor.

She said that investigators believe the fatal incident to be “mental health related.”

The officer said all staff and residents of the facility have been interviewed as part of the investigation and that police are not seeking any additional suspects in the case. There are no ongoing threats to public safety, she added.

Beck went on to say that an Aug. 5 autopsy led police to determine that Fugler’s death was a murder and the homicide squad was called in on Monday afternoon.

A search warrant was executed on Tuesday at the residence where he lived and, as a result, 40-year-old Hemraj Lakhan, Fugler’s roommate of a “number of months,” was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, she said.

The accused was held on bail and has an Aug. 7 court date.

Lakham is “previously known to the police” and has a criminal record, Beck said.

Hamilton police said that the victim’s family has been advised of the ongoing investigation and has asked for privacy.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the Fugler family, and our thoughts and prayers are with them at this difficult time,” Beck said.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Det. Const. Kim Tait at 905-546-4863 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.