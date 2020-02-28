

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - The rout on stock markets continued in trading today as North American markets continued to plunge amid concerns about the novel coronavirus and its impact on the global economy.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 686.68 points at 16,030.76 after a technical problem forced an early end to trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 733.79 points at 25,032.85. The S&P 500 index was down 74.56 points at 2,904.20, while the Nasdaq composite was down 152.12 points at 8,414.36.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.55 cents US compared with an average of 74.84 cents US on Thursday.

The April crude contract was down US$2.93 at US$44.16 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down 6.6 cents at US$1.69 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$54.80 at US$1,587.70 an ounce and the May copper contract was down 4.25 cents at US$2.53 pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 28, 2020.