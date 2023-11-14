

The Canadian Press





WINNIPEG - The Royal Canadian Mint has revealed the image of King Charles that will be soon be on all new coins.

It's a profile of the left side of the King's face, with him wearing a shirt, tie and no crown.

The design announcement comes on his 75th birthday.

His face on the coins replaces the image of his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The work by Canadian portrait artist Steven Rosati was chosen from among submissions by 350 artists.

It was sent to Buckingham Palace for approval.