

Chris Fox, CP24.com





You may not have gotten the invite to Windsor Castle for the royal wedding but that doesn’t mean you can’t catch the ceremony inside a stately venue named for a royal.

Theatre magnate David Mirvish has announced that the Princess of Wales Theatre on King Street will screen the highly-anticipated nuptials of Prince Harry and one-time Toronto resident Meghan Markle, beginning at 6 a.m. on Saturday.

The theatre, which opened in 1993, is named for Prince’s Harry’s mother and is believed to be the only venue in the world bearing her name.

Mirvish says that up to 2,000 free tickets will be distributed for the special event.

Mirvish subscribers will get the first crack at tickets and any leftover tickets will be made available to the general public at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

All those attending are being urged to dress up in their best royal attire for the nuptials.

According to a press release, a free breakfast of baked goods and beverages will be provided and the first 220 vehicles to arrive in the theatre’s underground garage off John Street will be permitted to park for free.

The viewing party at the Princess of Wales Theatre is one of a number of special events that will be taking place across the city on Saturday.