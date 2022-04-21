Russia sanctions 61 Canadian officials, including Toronto mayor
Toronto Mayor John Tory speaks during a press conference to update media on a tentative deal reached between the City of Toronto and the city's outside workers, in Toronto, Saturday, Feb 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Reuters
April 21 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry on Thursday announced sanctions against 61 Canadian officials, journalists and military experts for supporting what it called the "Russophobic" stance of the Canadian administration.
The list includes Special Operations Forces Commander Major-General Steve Boivin, Central Bank Governor Tiff Macklem as well as John Tory and Jim Watson, the mayors of Toronto and Ottawa.
The ministry said the 61 individuals were barred from entering Russia indefinitely.
This a developing news story.
