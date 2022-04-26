Ryerson University will be formally changing its name to Toronto Metropolitan University following a unanimous vote by its board of governors on Tuesday.

The school committed to changing its name last summer following backlash over its namesake, Egerton Ryerson, who helped create Canada’s residential school system.

The name change was actually just one of 22 recommendations made by a task force that was appointed to examine Ryerson’s life and legacy back in 2020.

Other recommendations included not reinstalling the statue of Egerton Ryerson, which was topped by protesters last summer and reconsidering the “Eggy” mascot.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, President and Vice-Chancellor Mohamed Lachemi said that the new name was chosen following an extensive consultation process, which generated responses from approximately 30,000 people.

He said that as part of that process a total of 2,600 potential names were ultimately considered, with a committee producing a short list for closer consideration in recent months.

The name change is effective immediately.

“This is a very important moment in our university’s history as we move forward with a name that better reflects our values and can take us into the future,” Lachemi said. “As a university, our values have long defined who we are and they will always guide where we are going. They are the basis upon which we have built our uniquely vibrant, diverse and intentionally inclusive culture. Our new name builds upon these values and, along with our 73 years of excellence and achievement, it is intended to be a name that unifies all of us - a place where all of our community members belong.”

There have been calls for Ryerson to distance itself from its namesake for years but that pressure ramped up last summer following the discovery of hundreds of unmarked graves at the former site of a Kamloops residential school.

In the release issued on Tuesday, the school said that the name change marks the start of a “new chapter” that will allow it to move forward with “a name that better reflects its values and aspirations.”

“Metropolitan is a reflection of who we have always been - an urban institution dedicated to excellence, innovation, and inclusion and who we aim to be - a place where all feel welcome, seen, represented and celebrated,” Lachemi said.

Egerton Ryerson served as the Chief Superintendent of Education for Upper Canada and authored a 1847 report, which was essentially the foundation for Canada’s residential school system.