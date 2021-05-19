

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Canada's main stock index posted a triple-digit decline in early trading as the energy and base metal sectors led the way lower, while U.S. stock markets also fell.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 219.16 points at 19,287.89.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 267.13 points at 34,060.66. The S&P 500 index was down 52.32 points at 4,075.51, while the Nasdaq composite was down 187.31 points at 13,116.33.

The Canadian dollar traded for 82.75 cents US compared with 82.98 cents US on Tuesday.

The July crude contract was down US$1.72 at US$63.78 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was down four cents at US$2.98 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$1.50 at US$1,869.50 an ounce and the July copper contract was down 12 cents at US$4.61 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 19, 2021.