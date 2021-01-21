

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Canada's main stock index dipped in early trading, lagging U.S. markets as the Canadian dollar headed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 33.13 points at 17,981.78.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 37.73 points at 31,226.11, the S&P 500 index was up 5.63 points at 3,857.48, while the Nasdaq composite was up 60.71 points at 13,517.96.

The Canadian dollar traded for 79.27 cents US compared with 79.01 cents US on Thursday.

The March crude contract was down 14 cents US at US$53.17 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was down 5.2 cents US at nearly US$2.49 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was down 30 cents US at US$1,866.20 an ounce and the March copper contract was up 1.7 cents US at nearly US$3.66 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan., 2021.