

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index was up 400 points in early trading Tuesday, a day after the Toronto Stock Exchange posted its biggest one-day loss since 1987, triggered by a collapse in oil prices.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 439.85 points at 14,954.09 at one point, off the day's high.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 928.31 points at 24,779.33. The S&P 500 index was up 99.05 points at 2,845.61, while the Nasdaq composite was up 282.20 points at 8,232.88.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.10 cents US compared with an average of 73.54 cents US on Monday.

The April crude contract was up US$2.44 at US$33.57 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was up 5.9 cents at US$1.837 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$10.70 at US$1,665.00 an ounce and the May copper contract was up 3.60 cents at US$2.5465 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 10, 2020.