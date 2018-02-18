Sajjan asks PM to meet with Indian politician behind Sikh separatist controversy
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, with his family leaves after visiting the Taj Mahal, in Agra, India, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018. Trudeau arrived in India on Saturday for a weeklong visit aimed at enhancing business ties between the two countries. Trudeau and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are also expected to focus on areas including civil nuclear cooperation, space, defense, energy and education. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, February 18, 2018 7:50AM EST
AGRA, India - The Canadian government is now seeking a meeting with the Indian politician who has publicly accused members of Trudeau's cabinet of being connected to the Sikh separatist movement.
A government official told reporters travelling with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's state visit to India that the Canadian high commissioner in India was asked today to set up a meeting for Trudeau with Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.
Just three days ago Trudeau's officials denied Indian media reports that Singh would serve as Trudeau's tour guide when he visits the Golden Temple in Amritsar later this week and said no meeting between the two was planned.
The request is being made at the behest of Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan who was snubbed by Singh last year while on a trip to India.
Singh has said many times, including earlier this month, he believes several members of Trudeau's cabinet are sympathetic to Sikh separatists who want to create an independent Sikh state called Khalistan, something Trudeau and the cabinet ministers themselves have said is absolutely not true.
The request comes on the first full day of Trudeau's week-long India trip, which began with a family tour of the famed Taj Mahal, followed by a visit to an elephant rescue sanctuary north of Agra.