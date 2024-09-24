

Navigating the stress of job loss, denied disability claims, and legal costs

Losing a job or being denied long-term disability ranks among life’s most stressful challenges. The pressure of covering bills, coupled with the emotional impact and the need to secure new income or support, can be overwhelming. Many individuals must also navigate complex issues like severance packages or appealing a denied disability claim, which require expert legal advice. On top of these challenges, the prospect of handling legal fees can feel daunting, leaving many unsure of how to proceed.

Working with Samfiru Tumarkin LLP can ease these concerns. Specializing in employment law, severance, and long-term disability claim denials, they offer critical services, including free consultations for long-term disability and personal injury cases, and no upfront fees for most matters. This approach allows individuals to access expert legal support without the immediate pressure of financial obligations.

Free consultations and no upfront fees

A common concern for people seeking legal advice is the fear of upfront fees, especially after losing their income.

Samfiru Tumarkin LLP alleviates this by offering free consultations for long-term disability claims, non-work-related accidents, and many termination cases. However, some employment matters may not qualify, so it’s best to check your specific situation.

Comprehensive legal services for employment, disability, and personal injury

The firm offers specialized legal support across multiple regions, covering employment law challenges such as wrongful dismissal, severance pay, and workplace disputes in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia. For clients facing long-term or short-term disability claim denials, the firm provides comprehensive representation across all provinces, except Quebec, to secure the benefits they deserve.

Additionally, the firm handles personal injury cases, including vehicle accidents, with offices in Ontario and Alberta. Whether it’s a serious accident or another form of injury, Samfiru Tumarkin LLP ensures that clients receive the compensation they deserve to recover and move forward.

Lior Samfiru, national co-managing partner at Samfiru Tumarkin LLP, explains: "We know that losing your job can feel like your world has been turned upside down. The last thing you need to worry about are legal costs. That’s why we offer fee structures with no hidden fees - just real support when you need it most."

The initial consultation helps clients understand their legal options and how their case may progress. For complex employment matters, a fee may be discussed upfront, always with full transparency. Clients are made aware of any costs before proceeding.

Only pay if you win

Samfiru Tumarkin LLP operates on a contingency fee basis for many cases, meaning clients only pay if they win. This model removes the financial obstacles that might prevent people from pursuing high-quality legal representation. The firm has secured millions of dollars in settlements for their clients with this concept, highlighting their commitment to achieving positive outcomes.

Sivan Tumarkin, national co-managing partner at the firm, says: "Dealing with a denied disability claim is tough enough. That’s why we’ve made it simple: no payment unless we win. We want them focused on their recovery while we handle the legal process."

Expert legal representation with a client-centred approach

With a well-established reputation as one of Canada’s top employee-side law firms, Samfiru Tumarkin LLP has helped more than 50,000 clients since its inception in 2007. Known for winning complex cases, the firm’s legal experts provide strategic, personalized support to each client.

Every case is handled with personalized attention, focusing on the client’s unique circumstances. This tailored approach builds trust and confidence while increasing the chances of a successful outcome.

"People dealing with claims are often already in a vulnerable position. The most important thing for our clients is knowing they don’t have to worry about paying until we win - it makes all the difference. We’re in this together, and we’re not just fighting for their case, but for their peace of mind," says Tumarkin.

The firm’s dedication to client satisfaction is reflected in more than 2,000 positive Google reviews, highlighting their ability to provide clear, effective, and compassionate legal support during what can be one of the most challenging times in a person’s life. Their experience representing clients against Future Shop and the Ministry of Labour, as well as in matters involving individuals such as Sandra Bullock, Julie Austin, and Mitch Murphy, further exemplify this commitment.

A fair, transparent fee structure

A major concern with legal representation is the uncertainty around costs. Samfiru Tumarkin LLP addresses this by providing complete fee transparency from the first consultation, allowing clients to focus on their case without worrying about unexpected financial burdens.

In many employment cases, the firm is able to negotiate with employers to cover a significant portion of the legal fees as part of a severance settlement, further reducing the financial pressure on the client.

With flexible fee arrangements - contingency, flat, or hourly rates - clients work with the firm to determine the best option that best suits their financial situation. Clear, upfront details about costs help clients feel confident throughout their legal journey.

"We believe everyone should have access to expert legal advice without the fear of overwhelming costs,” says Samfiru. “Our fee structure prioritizes your rights and your recovery, not your wallet, offering the best possible representation without upfront payments.”

Job loss, denied disability claims, and the legal complexities that follow can be overwhelming, but you don't have to face it alone. With free consultations and no upfront fees, Samfiru Tumarkin LLP provides expert legal advice without the financial strain, handling each case with care and expertise, and making the path forward clearer and more manageable.

Contact Samfiru Tumarkin LLP, Canada’s largest plaintiff-side employment and disability law firm, to get the advice and compensation you need. Call 1-855-821-5900, email Ask@EmploymentLawyer.ca or fill out an online contact form.

The firm represents non-unionized employees in Ontario, Alberta and B.C., and handles long-term disability denials in all provinces (excluding Quebec). Discover your rights by watching Sivan on Ask a Lawyer: Disability Law every Monday at 9:00 p.m., and Lior on Ask a Lawyer: Employment Law every Wednesday at 9:00 p.m. on CP24.