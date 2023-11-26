The Santa Claus Parade returned to Toronto on Sunday, marking what many believe to be the true start of the holiday season.

The parade kicked off at 12:30 p.m., departing from Christie and Bloor streets and heading east across Bloor, before eventually circling around to its finish line at Front and Jarvis streets. Marching bands, floats and performers travelled through the city to a large crowd of children and adults.

2023 marks the 119th year of the Santa Claus Parade.

In an interview with CP24 at the parade, Mayor Olivia Chow said “a new deal for the city” tops her Christmas list, joking that Santa Claus might have been “delayed by traffic congestion.” She added that she also asked Santa for “a couple extra bucks” to go toward affordable housing in Toronto.

“It’s just so much fun,” she said of the parade. “Just all smiles for the kids and the young-at-heart, just priceless. And it’s also about celebrating the spirit of giving, sharing and caring for each other.”